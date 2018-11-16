24-year-old Sarasota woman dies in drag racing crash

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman has died following a drag racing accident at the Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, FL.
Katarina Moller, who went by Kat, passed away after an accident during a race exhibition in a jet dragster Thursday night. The 24-year-old was making her first run in the car at Sebring’s regular drag racing event, according to the raceway’s Facebook page.
Kat was excited and proud to be at Sebring. She wrote on her Facebook page that her dad raced there in the 90s and her brother races at the track often in his drift car. “It’s a exciting track for me and my family,” she wrote. “I will be there with my American Dream Jet Dragster from Larsen Motorsports. I cant wait!”
At this point, it’s unknown what happened in the crash. The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Warne Estes, the president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway, released the following statement: “We knew Kat well and were big fans of her personality and her driving skill. Sebring International Raceway and the entire racing community are heartbroken.”
Chris Larsen, CEO of Larsen Motorsports, released a statement saying, “Kat has been part of our racing family for five years and we cannot begin to express our sorrow."
