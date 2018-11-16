Update: New details on the death of a 24-year-old Sarasota woman killed in drag racing crash

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman has died following a drag racing accident at the Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, FL.
Katarina Moller, who went by Kat, passed away after an accident during a race exhibition in a jet dragster Thursday night. The 24-year-old was making her first run in the car at Sebring’s regular drag racing event, according to the raceway’s Facebook page.
Kat was excited and proud to be at Sebring. She wrote on her Facebook page that her dad raced there in the 90s and her brother races at the track often in his drift car. “It’s a exciting track for me and my family,” she wrote. “I will be there with my American Dream Jet Dragster from Larsen Motorsports. I cant wait!”
According to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, during the first of two scheduled exhibition runs, Moller’s dragster was observed drifting from the left lane towards the center line. As it crossed the center line during the run, the dragster struck a timing device located between lanes at the drag racing finish line. A parachute was observed to have deployed and the dragster continued down the track, it drifted further right, scraping the right side retaining barrier wall before coming to rest after hitting a tire barrier.
Track safety officials and Emergency Medical personnel immediately responded to the crash site, where Moller was pronounced deceased on scene.
According to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, the District 10 Medical Examiner has not issued the final autopsy report, the preliminary investigation has determined that a piece of debris impacted Muller’s helmet, which is what caused her death.
Kat started racing junior dragsters at the age of 11, according to her Facebook page. She has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida in Tampa and was a graduate student at Florida Tech. She had experience racing a sportsman Mustang, a super-pro Vega, and her dad’s alcohol powered Corvettes West dragster. She signed with Larsen Motorsports to race a jet dragster in 2014.
In this interview at the Sarasota Grand Prix in August 2017, Kat talks about racing a jet dragster and how it can go around 280 miles per hour in around 5 seconds:
Warne Estes, the president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway, released the following statement: “We knew Kat well and were big fans of her personality and her driving skill. Sebring International Raceway and the entire racing community are heartbroken.”
Chris Larsen, CEO of Larsen Motorsports, released a statement saying, “Kat has been part of our racing family for five years and we cannot begin to express our sorrow."
