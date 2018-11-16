11-year-old boy abducted from his front yard, later released

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - Deputies in Bradenton are investigating after an 11-year-old boy tells them he was abducted from his front yard, though later released.
The boy was playing in his fenced yard around 5:40pm on Thursday on the 2800 block of 56th Avenue West in Bradenton when he says a man, described as white with blondish hair, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, stopped his black SUV or sedan in front of the boy's house.
The boy says the man got out of his vehicle and came into the yard, grabbing him by the wrist, and told him to get into the vehicle.
The man put the boy on the front passenger seat and drove around a block from the home before he stopped. The man then told the boy to get out of the car. The boy did, running home to tell his father what happened.
Deputies searched the area for the vehicle and suspect, but did not locate either.
They continue to investigate the incident.
