Sarasota woman dies in drag racing crash.

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB)- According to Sebring International Raceway, 24-year-old Katarina (Kat) Moller of Sarasota has passed away after an accident in Sebring, FL.
The Raceway’s official facebook page says it happened during a race exhibition in a jet dragster Thursday night.
Highland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash, but we do know that “Moller was making her first run in the car at Sebring’s regular drag racing event,” according to Sebring International Raceway.
Warne Estes, the presdient and general manager of Sebring International Raceway released the following statement about Kat: “We knew Kat well and were big fans of her personality and her driving skill...Sebring International Raceway and the entire racing community are heartbroken.”
