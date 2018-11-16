One person exposed in chemical spill at Sarasota company

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A HAZ-MAT team responded to a shipping/receiving facility in Sarasota after a spill where one person was exposed.
The chemical spill occurred around 9:30am at My-Us Shipping Store on Express Lane. The fire department responded with a HAZ-MAT team and the building was investigated.
At this point, we do not know the extent of the spill or the injuries of the person who was exposed, but the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is calling this a “suspicious incident.”
We’re looking to learn more about this developing situation.
