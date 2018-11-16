No turkey for Thanksgiving? Join 5 local churches who will be serving Thanksgiving dinner

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Five churches will prepare Thanksgiving meals for families around the area.
On Thursday, November 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. volunteers from the local Rotary Club will prepare turkeys, stuffing and potatoes for churches in Port Charlotte, North Port and Englewood. Over 200 turkeys have been donated through various fundraising activities and New Hope will also feature outdoor games Thanksgiving Day.
Deliveries begin mid-morning in North Port and by noon in Port Charlotte. The churches are sharing their resources, so each church group has ample to serve.
Last year they were able to reach at least 1,300 people and delivered 400 meals, according to the release from First Alliance Church.
The following Churches will host Thanksgiving dinner:
- First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL33952
- New Hope Church 5600 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287
- Christ Lutheran Church 701 N Indiana, Englewood, FL 34224
- Wellspring Church 2694 Crittendon St, North Port, FL 34286
- Go Church 590 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33953
For more information please contact the local churches.
