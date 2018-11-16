Happy 70th to Pines of Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) -On this date in 1938, the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota began a senior community. Fast forward to 2018, the senior care community includes 204 skilled nursing residents, 39 clients in assisted living, out-patient rehab, continuing education and child care programs.
“Back then it was an idea to have a few buildings to take care of those who needed a place to stay and give back to seniors and today it’s grown into a magnificent organization,” said Pines CEO Mike Ward.
A morning ceremony included State Representative Margaret Good, Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran, Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert and comedy legend Dick Smothers.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.