Friends Demanding Answers as the Search Continues for the Fatal Hit-and-Run Driver in Venice

When Rick, and another club member, Pete Purcell, were finally able to get their bearings, they parked their bikes and ran to the scene to see who was responsible for what just happened. That’s when they learned the driver had fled which has been the hardest part for the club. Not only was one of their members taken too soon – but that the suspect, who failed to yield before turning, was able to just get away, and still has yet to be caught.