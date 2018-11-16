First Alert Weather: Suncoast will be cooler than normal for several days

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The frontal boundary that produced yesterdays clouds and drizzle has cleared the state and high pressure has built in. The high directs our winds out of the north and cooler and drier air has arrived. Morning temperatures ran about 8-10 degrees below the normal and, in some cases, almost twenty degrees cooler than yesterday. Our daytime high will run close to 15 degrees below the normal and on Sunday about 10 degrees below the normal. Tonight the very dry air, clear skies and lighter morning winds will bring the temperature to a cool upper 40′s closer to the coast and mid to lower 40′s inland.
Over the week ahead a more easterly twist to the winds will start to increase moisture a bit. That will keep the night temperatures a bit warmer and our daytime highs warmer as well. This warming trend is arrested by a second cool front that will arrive late Monday. This front will not bring showers or much cloud cover but it will reinforce the cool and dry air in place. As we get close to Thanksgiving our temperatures will rise to near 80, which is about average, but humidity will be low and the sky sunny. Enjoy!
