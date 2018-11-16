First Alert Weather: Suncoast will be cooler than normal for several days

Over the week ahead a more easterly twist to the winds will start to increase moisture a bit. That will keep the night temperatures a bit warmer and our daytime highs warmer as well. This warming trend is arrested by a second cool front that will arrive late Monday. This front will not bring showers or much cloud cover but it will reinforce the cool and dry air in place. As we get close to Thanksgiving our temperatures will rise to near 80, which is about average, but humidity will be low and the sky sunny. Enjoy!