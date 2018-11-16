Federal investigators looking into suspicious package at Sarasota company

By ABC7 Staff | November 16, 2018 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 1:56 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A HAZ-MAT team responded to a shipping/receiving facility in Sarasota Friday morning after reports of a suspicious package with chemical elements.

It happened around 9:30am at My-Us Shipping Store on Express Lane. The fire department responded with a HAZ-MAT team and the building was evacuated.

Reports indicate one person was exposed to the package. That person was decontaminated and is said to be okay.

According to the sheriff’s office, this incident has been turned over to federal investigators.

