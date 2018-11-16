Detectives identify man’s body found burning along Manatee County roadway

MYAKKA CITY, FL (WWSB) - Investigators have identified a Bradenton man’s body found burning along the side of the road in Myakka City.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Antonio Maurice Bradley. Bradley had most recently been staying in Bradenton, bus has also lived in Sarasota County.
Deputies say Bradley’s body was found on fire late Wednesday night in Manatee County. A witness found the body burning on the west side of M-J Road around 11:15pm in Myakka City. The witness called authorities.
After extinguishing the flames, Bradley was pronounced deceased. Deputies say it’s unclear how Bradley arrived at the location.
At first, the sheriff’s office said the body was difficult to identify since it was severely burned.
Detectives are investigating Bradley’s death as a homicide based on evidence they have uncovered. They say they believe Bradley was brought to the area, possibly killed and then dumped along the roadway.
The sheriff’s office says they have no evidence of crimes in the area before the body was located.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
