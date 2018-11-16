Deputies say 11-year-old boy admitted lying about being abducted

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - Deputies in Bradenton say an 11-year-old boy admitted to them that he lied about being abducted from his front yard.
On Thursday, the boy told deputies he was playing in his fenced yard around 5:40pm on the 2800 block of 56th Avenue West in Bradenton when a man, described as white with blondish hair, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, stopped his black SUV or sedan in front of the boy’s house.
The boy told deputies the man got out of his vehicle and came into the yard, grabbing him by the wrist, and told him to get into the vehicle.
The boy claimed the man put him on the front passenger seat and drove around a block from the home before he stopped, telling the boy to get out of the vehicle. The boy told deputies he did, running home to tell his father what happened.
But deputies searched the area for the vehicle and suspect, and found neither. On Friday, when they continued to speak with the boy about the incident, deputies say he admitted that he had lied and made the whole thing up.
