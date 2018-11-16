Deputies: Man arrested for throwing slice of pizza, screwdriver at vehicle

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Osprey man for allegedly throwing objects at a vehicle, following a road rage incident.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Taylor Bailey was arrested after he threw a slice of pizza and a screwdriver at another vehicle in September. The road rage incident occurred at McIntosh Road in Osprey near Gulf Gate Drive.
According to the police report, the victim let Bailey know that the light was green and Bailey became upset. Bailey began to yell at the victim and incited for them to fight. Bailey pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle and slowed down to throw a slice of pizza at the victim.
The police report says that Bailey threw additional objects at the victim’s vehicle and threw a screwdriver at the rear window of the vehicle. The glass from the window caused a small laceration on the victim’s right leg.
Bailey was arrested and booked into Sarasota County Jail on an $8,000 bond for firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft and battery on November 9.
