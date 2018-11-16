Adoption scheme: Florida woman accused of defrauding 2 couples

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A 33-year-old Florida woman is accused of defrauding two sets of would-be parents under the pretense that each was going to adopt her baby.
Daytona Beach police tell news outlets Christina Bay was arrested Wednesday and now faces charges of adoption deception and fraud.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that on Oct. 22 adoption attorney Brian Kelly told police that a couple he represents funded a $15,000 escrow account to cover Bay's living expenses during a six-month period. The couple thought they were adopting Bay's baby, due Nov. 22.
A police report shows another couple also signed a contract in September to adopt the same baby.
Police said Bay took $14,254 from the first couple and $3,942 from the second couple.
Records don't list a lawyer for Bay.
