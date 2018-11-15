15-year-old arrested on vehicle burglary charges, detectives looking for accomplice

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old male suspect for a string of vehicle burglary charges, but they are still searching for his accomplice.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries occurred on the morning of October 26 and two vehicles were stolen during the spree. A victim reported a 1999 white Ford Ranger was stolen from her property on Mauritania Road. Another victim reported a maroon Scion stolen from their property on Tarpon Way in Punta Gorda. Several burglaries to unlocked vehicles were also reported in the same area during the time frame of the theft.
Detectives say security footage from a residence in Deep Creek was posted to social media, leading to both vehicles being located by a witness on October 27th in the Ranchettes area of Punta Gorda. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Unit was able to process both vehicles and identify a suspect.
Deputies say the 15-year-old male suspect was arrested on November 7 for his involvement in the the thefts and burglaries. The 15-year-old male suspect was charged with Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 Counts), Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance, Grand Theft and Petit Theft.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.
