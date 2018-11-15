15-year-old arrested on vehicle burglary charges, detectives looking for accomplice

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries occurred on the morning of October 26 and two vehicles were stolen during the spree. A victim reported a 1999 white Ford Ranger was stolen from her property on Mauritania Road. Another victim reported a maroon Scion stolen from their property on Tarpon Way in Punta Gorda. Several burglaries to unlocked vehicles were also reported in the same area during the time frame of the theft.