Uber driver leads deputies to pawn store theft suspect

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WWSB) An Uber driver is credited with helping deputies in Charlotte County locate the man they say stole from a area pawn shop.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of two suspects in a November 6th theft at Lone Star Pawn in Port Charlotte on their Facebook page and say that within an hour, a man contacted the sheriff's office. He told detectives that he was an Uber driver, was not involved in the crime but had apparently driven the suspect.
Using Uber driving records, deputies identified 26-year-old Scott Joseph Humbert. Deputies say Humbert went to Lone Star Pawn to pawn a GoPro but stole three pieces of jewelry from the counter display. Surveillance video shows Humbert prying open the glass counter, according to deputies.
Humbert was located and arrested. He is charged with grand theft.
