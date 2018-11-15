Southern California fire scorches huge swath of public lands

In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, a young deer lies where it fell, trying to outrun flames from the Woolsey fire, just 30 yards from the ocean in the Solstice Creek bed below Corral Canyon Park in Malibu, Calif. Southern Californians faced with the loss of lives and homes in a huge wildfire are also grappling with the destruction of public lands popular with hikers, horseback riders and mountain bikers. The Woolsey fire has charred more than 83 percent of National Park Service land within the Santa Monica Mountain National Recreational Area, where officials announced Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that all trails were closed. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)