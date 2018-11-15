New Post Production Facility ribbon cutting at the Ringling College Studio Labs

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Ringling College studio lab will host a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Post Production Facility on Tuesday, November 27 at 4 p.m.
President Dr. Larry R. Thompson, of Ringling College, the trustees of Ringling College of Art and Design and Semkhor Productions founder David Shapiro will all be in attendance.
A quick Q&A with Writer Zak Penn will begin at 5:45 in Studio A with the 2018 Ringling College Studio Lab Season.
A little information about Zak Penn:
Penn’s career began as a screenwriter when he sold his first script, Last Action Hero, at the age of twenty-three. Since then, Penn has become known for his work on numerous films based on Marvel com-ics, including X-MEN 2 and X-MEN: The Last Stand, Elektra, The Incredible Hulk, and most recently, The Avengers. He has also dabbled in other genres, writing scripts for disparate films such as P.C.U., Behind Enemy Lines and Suspect Zero, according to a release from Ringling College.
Penn’s shift into independent cinema began when he collaborated with his idol, Werner Herzog, on the script for Rescue Dawn. Penn directed and co-starred with Herzog in Incident at Loch Ness, his award-winning “hoax” documentary about the legendary director’s attempts to make a film about the equally legendary monster. The Grand, Penn’s second completely improvised film, was his third film with Herzog, and featured an eclectic cast including Woody Harrelson, David Cross, Ray Romano, Cheryl Hines, Dennis Farina and Gabe Kaplan.
