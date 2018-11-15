New Post Production Facility ribbon cutting at the Ringling College Studio Labs

Penn’s career began as a screenwriter when he sold his first script, Last Action Hero, at the age of twenty-three. Since then, Penn has become known for his work on numerous films based on Marvel com-ics, including X-MEN 2 and X-MEN: The Last Stand, Elektra, The Incredible Hulk, and most recently, The Avengers. He has also dabbled in other genres, writing scripts for disparate films such as P.C.U., Behind Enemy Lines and Suspect Zero, according to a release from Ringling College.