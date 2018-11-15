Man’s body found burning along Manatee County roadway

MYAKKA CITY, FL (WWSB) - Investigators say a man’s body was found on fire late Wednesday night in Manatee County.
A witness found the body of a black male burning on the west side of M-J Road around 11:15pm in Myakka City. The witness called authorities.
After extinguishing the flames, the man was pronounced deceased. Deputies say it’s unclear how the man arrived at the location he was found and they’re still working to determine his identity.
The sheriff’s office says the body was badly burned enough that it will make identification difficult. The medical examiner’s office is working to learn his identity and the only details they have is that the body is that of a black male possibly in his late teens, early 20s.
Detectives are investigating this man’s death as a homicide based on evidence they have uncovered. They say they believe the person was brought to the area, possibly killed and then dumped along the roadway.
The sheriff’s office say they have no evidence of crimes in the area before the body was located.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
