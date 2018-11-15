Local gang member swept up in arrest of 39 people on drug and trafficking charges

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Thirty-nine people who prosecutors say are members of “Unforgiven” and “United Aryan Brotherhood” have been indicted on charges of arms and drug trafficking.
The U.S. Attorney's Office made the announcement Thursday, saying "Operation Blackjack" had led to various federal firearms and drug violations dozens of people, including one man from Palmetto.
Bradley Cox, 31, is charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute heroin and two counts of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.
The others charged include:
- Michael Baun, 29, of Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Jade Blair, 25, of Spring Hill, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Nicholas Bollman, 24, of Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Jonathan Budowski, 47, of Bushnell, FL - charged with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possessing a firearm as a convicted felon; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime
- Crystal Davis, 26, of Tampa, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Donald "Dino" Dussell, 41, of Hudson, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon (8 counts); distributing heroin; distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Kurt Gell, 39, of Bartow, FL - pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Melissa James, 33, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Breanna Knights, 21, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with distributing heroin; distributing crack cocaine
- Jerry Koezeno, 30, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon; distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (2 counts). Pleaded guilty on October 3, 2018
- Joshua Koezeno, 25, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- James Thomas Lang, III, 32, of Tampa, FL - charged with conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; distributing heroin and fentanyl (two counts); distributing methamphetamine; distributing heroin (two counts)
- James Laughery, 44, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon (4 counts)
- Stephen Kenneth Lore, 48, of Hudson, FL - pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Jamie Manz, 40, of Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon (2 counts)
- Andre Maytum, 34, of Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Chastity McBride, 35, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Stephanie McDonald, 35, of New Port Richey, FL - pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Skyler McMillion, 33, of Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Jacob Montgomery, 25, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Richard Morman, 31, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon; possessing a pipe bomb; possessing pipe bombs
- Arnold Gerard Nelson, Jr., 32, of Tampa, FL - charged with conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, and 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; distributing heroin and fentanyl (three counts); distributing methamphetamine; distributing heroin (2 counts)
- William "Billy the Kid" Ohrmund, 43, of Port Richey, FL - pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Bobby Osborne, 33, of Hudson, FL - charged with conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Chad Michael Overend, 37, of Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Ryan Perrin, 32, of Palm Harbor, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon (2 counts)
- Randi Potter, 44, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine; possessing with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine; possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack cocaine”)
- John Christopher Roberts, 35, of Orlando, FL - pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Justin Ruth, 28, of New Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon (2 counts)
- Anthony Steve, 37, of Port Richey, FL - pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.
- Keith Jason Stewart, 29, of Hudson, FL - charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (2 counts); possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon
- George Susick, 29, of Spring Hill, FL - pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Sentenced to 5 years imprisonment
- Joseph Ward, 46, of New Port Richey, FL - found guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Sentenced to 4 years and 3 months imprisonment
- David Weyde, 30, of Port Richey, FL - pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and to possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun. Sentenced to 4 years and 3 months imprisonment
- Gary "Superman" Webb, 40, of Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
- Larry Dean Wilson, Jr., 41, of Land O’Lakes, FL - charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (2 counts); distributing marijuana
- Michael Wilson, 45, of Spring Hill, FL - convicted at trial of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Sentenced to 10 years imprisonment
- Andrew Windsor, 34, of Port Richey, FL - charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
