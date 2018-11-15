Internet roasts Florida man arrested on drug charges for his large neck

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A man was arrested for allegedly having multiple types of drugs in his vehicle, but it's his mug shot that's getting all the attention.
Deputies in Escambia County took 31-year-old Charles Dion McDowell into custody on Tuesday after he was featured as part of the sheriff's office "Wheel of Fugitives."
McDowell was wanted on charges of fleeing police, possession of meth, cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills and drug equipment.
The post on the sheriff's office page has been shared more than 200,000 times and has almost a quarter million comments. But it isn't his arrest that's getting a lot of attention - it's his mug shot.
"Who else came to read all the comments about his “neck”!?! ????????? it looks like his head is attached to his thigh!!!" wrote Jean B.
Barry J. added, “His neck is still at LARGE!!!”
The comments continue for some time. You can see more at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
