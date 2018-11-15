Fundraising Begins to Add Solar Panels to The Venice Public Library

VENICE (WWSB) - The new Venice Public Library has been under construction for more than a year now, and is set to officially open on December 15th. Officials have raised funds to add state-of-the art details to the building, and are now hoping to go even further.
They were able to raise close to a million dollars since construction began, and now the goal is to raise an additional $260,000 dollars. They say this is the price to pay to make the library go green.
The William H. Jervey Venice Public Library looks almost ready to open, but officials say there is one thing missing - solar energy. They kicked off their fundraising efforts this week in hopes of installing solar panels on the roof. It would make it the third government structure in Sarasota County to use solar energy.
“This ‘Go Green, Light up our Library Campaign’ gives people an opportunity to be able to give to sustainable energy, and to make our library even more resilient and a real beacon to solar energy in this county,” explained Camille Cline, the Director for the Friends of Venice Public Library.
If anyone would like to donate towards the goal, you can reach out to the organization called the Friends of the Venice Public Library. (campaign@venicefriends.org}
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.