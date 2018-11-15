Florida orders statewide manual recount in U.S. Senate race

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It’s official - the U.S. Senate race between Republican Governor Rick Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson is heading to a manual recount.
The margin between Nelson and Scott is thin enough to trigger a second review. Scott is leading Nelson by .15 percentage point and state law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less.
The Sarasota County Canvassing Board said Thursday that the Secretary of State ordered a statewide manual recount. The board will meet at 9am on Friday at the Supervisor of Elections Office to conduct the recount.
There will also be a manual recount in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture between Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican Matt Caldwell.
Manual recounts are due by noon Sunday.
According to the Associated Press, unofficial election results show that the governor’s race seems to be settled after a machine recount.
Unofficial results posted on the Secretary of State’s website show that Republican Ron DeSantis is virtually assured of winning the nationally watched governor’s race over Democrat Andrew Gillum. The machine recount showed Gillum without enough votes to force a manual recount.
Counties have until Sunday to inspect the ballots that did not record a vote when put through the machines. Those ballots are re-examined to see whether the voter skipped the race or marked the ballot in a way that the machines cannot read but can be deciphered.
The election will be certified Tuesday.
