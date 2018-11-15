First Alert Weather: It’s Here! Cold weather invades the Suncoast overnight

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The coldest night of the season is upon us. With the cold front now well to our South we can expect a good deal of colder air to keep funneling down across Florida on a North wind at 10-15 mph through the night.
Instead of the air conditioner kicking on tonight it will be the heater switching on to keep things warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s well inland and low 50s near the coast. Make sure you dress warm on Friday as the sunshine will be out but temperatures will not warm all that much. In fact highs on Friday are only expected in the mid to upper 60s across most areas. This is some 15 degrees below average for this time of year.
Saturday morning will also be a cold start for Florida standards. Lows are expected in the 40s across most of the Suncoast with low 50s right on the water. The winds will switch around to the ENE on Saturday which will bring afternoon temperatures back into the 70s once again. The high is expected to be around 75 degrees on Saturday with plenty of sunshine.
The start to the day on Sunday will not be as cold, as the lows are expected to get back to a more seasonal average which is in the low 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well making for a spectacular day.
The long range forecast is calling for generally fair skies through Thanksgiving with little chance for rain and highs in the upper 70s.
