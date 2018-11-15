First Alert Weather: It’s Here! Cold weather invades the Suncoast overnight

Instead of the air conditioner kicking on tonight it will be the heater switching on to keep things warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s well inland and low 50s near the coast. Make sure you dress warm on Friday as the sunshine will be out but temperatures will not warm all that much. In fact highs on Friday are only expected in the mid to upper 60s across most areas. This is some 15 degrees below average for this time of year.