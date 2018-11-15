First Alert Weather: The cold front is here and cooler weather on the way

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Our much advertised cold front has finally arrived. Our winds have shifted and rains, at the time of this forecast, are diminishing. Temperatures will only rise slightly this morning before starting to fall this afternoon. The cool air will continue to move in tonight and winds will be breezy. The strong onshore winds my aggravate red tide irritation on the beaches over the next few days and it will lead to rip currents and a small craft advisory. But the big story will be the cooler night time temperatures and the pattern shift that will keep our days in the 70′s for the week to come.
The low that is responsible for dragging the cold front past the Suncoast is producing winter weather across the Ohio valley and into the northeast. Freezing rain and ice warnings are up for Pennsylvania and New York. Suncoast travelers might expect airport delays today. Up to a foot of snow is possible in northeast locations. The snow on the ground will help keep northern air cool on its trip south to Florida. Tonight the lows will dip into the low 50′s and Tomorrow night near 50 with inland temperatures in the upper 40′s. For a few days the highs will be in the low 70′s then rebound into the mid to upper 70′s for most of next week.
