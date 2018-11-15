First Alert Weather: The cold front has arrived and cooler weather is on the way!

The low that is responsible for dragging the cold front past the Suncoast is producing winter weather across the Ohio valley and into the northeast. Freezing rain and ice warnings are up for Pennsylvania and New York. Suncoast travelers might expect airport delays today. Up to a foot of snow is possible in northeast locations. The snow on the ground will help keep northern air cool on its trip south to Florida. Tonight the lows will dip into the low 50′s and Tomorrow night near 50 with inland temperatures in the upper 40′s. For a few days the highs will be in the low 70′s then rebound into the mid to upper 70′s for most of next week.