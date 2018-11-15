City Council Changes Sidewalk Regulations in Downtown Venice

VENICE (WWSB) - The Beautification Project continues in Downtown Venice and today crews finished the paving of the westbound lanes of Venice Avenue. All of West Venice Avenue is scheduled to be completed by Thanksgiving, but businesses owners will now have to follow some new rules.
Along with the new roads, the beautification project brought in brand new sidewalks. The City of Venice will be marking off two-feet of clearance from the curb of the street and a four-foot wide pedestrian walkway. This means that any restaurant that uses Downtown sidewalks for table space will have to readjust their seating.
City Council is also restricting bicycles on the sidewalks of Tampa, Venice and Miami Avenues in Downtown.
They say these two ordinances have always really been in place, but this time, they will be closely monitored by code enforcement officers.
“It’s very difficult, without marking on the pavement, to tell if they were leaving the required space open or not. I think it’s a safety feature. Safety for both pedestrians and the diners, and as well for the automobiles,” John Holic, the Mayor of Venice, said.
The ordinances will be voted on at the City Council meeting on November 27th.
