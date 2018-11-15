Breaking News: Homicide investigation underway in Manatee County

Homicide investigation underway right now.
By Nadine Armoush | November 15, 2018 at 3:01 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 3:01 AM

MYAKKA CITY, FL. (WWSB) - Right now an investigation is underway after a man was found on fire on the side of the street.

It happened at around 11:30 Wednesday night, a witness found a man on the west side of M-J Road.

EMS was called to the scene where they extinguished the flames. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are now investigating this man’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

