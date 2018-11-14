‘Worst dreams comes true’: 4-year-old breaks collar bone in bus crash

LUNENBERG, VA (WWBT) - A dump truck driver faces charges after hitting a Kenston Forest school bus from behind Tuesday and causing it to flip over.
Several students were injured in the crash, including a 4-year-old girl who is recovering at VCU Medical Center.
Ruthie Bacon, 4, suffered a broken collar bone and described the crash.
“They put the cast on because I hurt my arm," Ruthie said. “A truck hit the bus and the bus fell over. We had to get off the bus in the back.”
Ruthie’s mother, Kim Bacon, said receiving that call was terrifying not knowing what had happened to her little girl.
“Awful. I have never ran so fast to a car or gotten so fast someone,"Kim Bacon said. "It was my worst dreams come true.”
Benjamin Lang was one of the first medics on scene and said one of the children was knocked unconscious in the crash.
“When the original call goes out, your stomach goes into knots when you know there are kids involved," Lang said. “There was one kid that was unconscious but did regain consciousness prior to EMS arrival."
NBC12 will have more on this story in our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.