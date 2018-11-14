Two people arrested in Sarasota found unconscious in a hotel room surrounded by drugs

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Two people arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were found unconscious in a hotel room surrounded by drugs, a weapon, and several credit cards.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded the 2900 block of Executive Drive in Venice after a hotel manager reported finding the two people in one of the rooms, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Aristotelis Tsimis, 33 year-old, initially provided false identification but was soon identified as a convicted felon with active warrants for Violation of Probation.
He was arrested and charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Narcotic Equipment, Fraud, and two counts of Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.
Fawn Morel, his girlfriend of Punta Gorda, is also charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Narcotic Equipment, and a single count of Fraud.
According to the release, as paramedics responded and provided treatment to the woman and man, first responders witnessed a weapon, drugs, various paraphernalia, multiple credit cards and pieces of identification. In the parking lot, deputies also noticed a vehicle stolen out of Charlotte County.
Detectives later executed a search warrant where they recovered the 9mm handgun, more than 14 grams of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and several pieces of identification and credit cards.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
