Showers and isolated storms overnight then much cooler air moves in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Well if you like cooler weather you are in luck! A cold front will sweep through early Thursday and usher in some sweater weather for a few days.
I can see it now, folks buying fire wood and marshmallows in anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low 50s on Friday and Saturday mornings. Before we get chilly it will stay warm overnight with lows in the low 70s to start the day off on Thursday. The thermometer will not climb much through the day and will hold in the low 70s as the winds switch around to the NNW at 10-20 mph.
We can expect clouds with a good chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms overnight as the front approaches. Right now it doesn’t appear that the storms will be too strong. By sunrise on Thursday most of the rain will have ended but there will still be a few lingering showers as the actual front moves through. High pressure will build in behind the front and clear skies out for Friday.
Friday will be rather cold for Florida, with lows in the low 50s over most places and with a wind around 10 mph it will make it feel a bit cooler. So make sure you dress a little warmer for this chill weather. Temperatures will have a hard time warming as those N winds will continue throughout the day. The high on Friday is expected to be right around 70 that’s it.
Saturday morning will be cold as well with lows in the upper 40s inland and low 50s elsewhere. The weekend is looking great with plenty of sunshine and highs on Saturday and Sunday in the mid 70s.
