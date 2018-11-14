RED TIDE REPORT: High concentrations increasing on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Red tide concentrations remain high along the Suncoast in the latest red tide report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Over the past two weeks, the coast from Manatee to Charlotte counties has seen high concentrations move in. Previously after Hurricane Michael, the coastline was largely free of red dots indicating high concentrations of the algae, but red tide has made another appearance on the Suncoast.
FWC reports Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties had high concentrations, along with some medium concentrations in the same general area. Compared to last week, concentrations generally decreased in Sarasota County but increased in Charlotte County.
Reports of fish kills were received in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties, where there were also reports of respiratory irritation.
The next complete red tide status report will be posted on Friday, November 16th.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.