PETA posts two billboards in Columbia, blaming hurricane-related animal deaths on meat-eaters

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two billboards showing pigs braving floodwaters urges Columbia residents to "Stop eating meat!"
The billboards our courtesy of PETA, who says the signs, placed near a meat market, restaurants, and a butcher shop on St. Andrews Road and another on U.S. Route 1 between N. Grampian Hills Road and Dogwood Court say pigs like this “die for your cruel and dirty habit” of meat-eating.
The signs, PETA says, are directed toward those who raise the animals and allowed them to die in flooding conditions after Hurricane Florence.
“If this message of compassion inspires just one person to leave pigs and chickens off their plate, there will be less support for an industry in which millions of animals die horrifically, whether in a slaughterhouse or during hurricanes and floods,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA’s billboards urge meat-eaters to change their ways before the next wave of animals die slowly and painfully in a natural disaster.”
With their motto “animals are not ours to eat,” PETA says the deaths of these animals were wholly preventable and that “Hurricane Florence floodwaters breached the pork industry’s massive manure lagoons, potentially contaminating the region’s water supplies with tens of millions of gallons of filth.”
PETA promotes a vegan diet, which they said reduces a person’s risk of “suffering from heart disease, diabetes, cancer, obesity, and numerous other ailments.”
For more on PETA, click here.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.