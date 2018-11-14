40 Pay Stations and 20 Parking Meters reported for installation in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Are you ready to pay for parking?
40 pay Stations and 20 Parking meters will be installed along St. Armands Circle in Sarasota.
The stations and meters will be installed sometime around the second week of December, but they will not become active until the completion and opening of the St. Armands Parking Garage, which is expected in early January.
The map shows a rough outline of the placement of the pay stations/meters and the different parking zones.
