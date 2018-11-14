New lawsuits may extend Florida’s recount deadline

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A lot more snags in the ballot recounting process in Florida.
From overheating machines, to new federal lawsuits, determining three very important election results may still be days away.
Right now, the deadline for election officials across the state to have all ballots from the Midterm Election recounted is Thursday, November 14th, at 3:00 p.m.
But, now, there's a chance that deadline could be extended.
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson's campaign has filed a federal lawsuit to extend the recount of his re-election race against republican governor Rick Scott, who holds a narrow lead over the three term democrat.
Nelson's lawsuit seeks to give election officials "adequate time to finish an accurate recount."
Election officials in all of Florida's 67 counties, including Sarasota and Manatee, are all conducting a machine recount of votes in that U.S. Senate race, along with the governor and agriculture commissioner race.
In Palm Beach County, the election supervisor says Thursday's deadline will be impossible to meet.
Late Tuesday the voting machines started acting up.
Susan Bucher, Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor: "As you know the machines are old and they started overheating and as a result the tally types are not reconciling properly."
On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Palm Beach County will have until next Tuesday to complete its machine tabulation, but that ruling is expected to be challenged in federal court.
