Help a senior by giving the gift of the holiday spirit this year

SARASOTA (WWSB) - You can help give seniors a little holiday spirit this winter.
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee is holding the 13th annual Shoe Box Reception and Holiday Mart on December 2 from 5-7pm. There will be complimentary appetizers and desserts, a cash bar, an auction, 50/50 raffle, a magician and complimentary photo booth, and vendors at the holiday mart.
Admission is free if you bring a shoe box with gifts inside that has been wrapped. Otherwise, admission is a $20 donation to Meals on Wheels Plus.
The organization hopes to collect 1,000 shoe boxes that volunteers and staff will deliver to seniors throughout the holidays. Sometimes, a shoe box with gifts inside is all a senior will receive.
The 13th annual Show Box Reception and Holiday Mart will be located at the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch at 15804 Clearlake Avenue in Lakewood Ranch.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.