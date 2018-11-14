Gruyere and Sausage Stuffed Pumpkins from Geier’s Sausage Kitchen | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Chef Nakita Geier shows how to make this festive recipe!
Gruyere and Sausage Stuffed Pumpkins
Chef Nakita Geier, Geier’s Sausage Kitchen
Ingredients:
• 1 Pie Pumpkin
• 1/3 lb sliced and diced double smoked bacon
• 1.5 lbs coarse bulk sausage
• 1.5 lbs Geier’s homemade bread stuffing
• 2 Tbsp. of minced garlic
• 1 tsp. coarse black pepper
• 2 Tbsp. dried sage
• 2 cups shredded gruyere
• Salt and pepper
Instructions:
1. Cut off the top of the pumpkin and clean out the inside. Make sure to cut off a large enough hole for the top, as it makes it easier to clean out and easier when serving the stuffing.
2. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
3. Once the pumpkin is cleaned out rinse off and then season the hollow with salt and pepper. Place upside down on a baking sheet with foil and bake for 20 min.
4. While the pumpkin is baking, start to fry the bacon. You want to make sure the bacon is crispy so when it is nice and brown make sure to dry off with paper towel.
5. While the bacon is frying, mix the coarse bulk sausage, bread stuffing, garlic, pepper, dried sage, and 1.5 cups of the gruyere into a mixing bowl. Make sure it is evenly mixed and once the bacon is crispy add it to the mixture.
6. Pull the pumpkin out and stuff with the mixture. It is ok if it does not all fit in the pumpkin because you can always add it to the bottom of the pan.
7. Put the stuffed pumpkin back on the baking sheet and bake for approx. 35-40 min or until the top is golden brown. Sprinkle the last half of cup of gruyere cheese on the top and bake for 5-10 more min, until the cheese has melted. Can garnish with fresh sage and parsley. Serve warm.
