First Alert Weather: Today we transition to cooler temperatures tomorrow

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Most of today will be similar to the weather of the last few days with the exception of a few more clouds and perhaps and additional showers or two in the first half of the day. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80′s, depending on when the sky fills with clouds. In the second half of the day and into the overnight our rain chances will go up. Isolated evening showers will become more numerous in the overnight and winds will pick up a bit as winds shift to the northwest late in the evening. The shift in winds and increase in showers will signal the passage of our cold front.