First Alert Weather: Today we transition to cooler temperatures tomorrow

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Most of today will be similar to the weather of the last few days with the exception of a few more clouds and perhaps and additional showers or two in the first half of the day. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80′s, depending on when the sky fills with clouds. In the second half of the day and into the overnight our rain chances will go up. Isolated evening showers will become more numerous in the overnight and winds will pick up a bit as winds shift to the northwest late in the evening. The shift in winds and increase in showers will signal the passage of our cold front.
The cooler air will take awhile to filter in. Temperatures will remain rather flat between midnight and early Thursday morning. The high temperature for Thursday may be reached at any time between that time frame but will fall in the afternoon, when we would normally experience our warmest temperatures of the day. Clouds will slowly give way to sun and Friday will be a full sun day.
The cooler temperatures will linger several days and nights will be cool if not cold, ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid to upper 40′s well inland and to the north. While it will not be necessary to cover plants, we should remember our pets could become very uncomfortable outside on cold nights. If you anticipate running your heater be sure it is in working order. Highs will run in the upper 60′s on Friday and Saturday morning will be our coldest night of the next seven nights.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.