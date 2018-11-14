Deputies: Woman arrested for using broken coffee mug to slash victim during fight at school bus stop

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - Dozens of children were waiting at a bus stop when two women started fighting, leading to both having to go to the hospital and one mother was arrested.
According to the North Port Police Department, Leslie Arguelles, 32, was arrested for aggravated battery. Multiple witness accounts indicate Arguelles was the aggressor in the incident. After being physically confronted, the victim used a coffee mug she was holding to fight back, hitting Arguelles in the head and neck area, cutting her. During the altercation the mug was broken and a piece of it was used by Arguelles as a weapon, cutting the victim. Both women are recovering from their injuries. Arguelles was booked into the Sarasota County jail this afternoon.
It happened Tuesday around 7:45am in the area of Aero Avenue and Eager Street. Police say two adult women started fighting. During the fight, a coffee mug was broken and then pieces were used as a weapon in a slashing manner. Both women had to be taken to the hospital and one had to be flown by helicopter under a trauma alert because her injuries were so severe.
Tiffani Cruz was one of the two mothers involved. She says Leslie Arguelles was trying to pick a fight with her over an old argument.
“I’m ready to walk away. I probably said that about four or five times, and you can ask anyone who was there, I said, ‘Leave me alone. I’ll call the cops. Get away from me. Let me walk home.' She would not let me walk home from that bus stop without a fight that day," Cruz told us.
Dozens of students from Glenallen Elementary were present during the fight. Some are now receiving counseling at the school. The sheriff’s office Victims Assistance Unit is also available for families who need support at 941-861-4923.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.