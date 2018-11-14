Deputies: Woman arrested for using broken coffee mug to slash victim during fight at school bus stop

According to the North Port Police Department, Leslie Arguelles, 32, was arrested for aggravated battery. Multiple witness accounts indicate Arguelles was the aggressor in the incident. After being physically confronted, the victim used a coffee mug she was holding to fight back, hitting Arguelles in the head and neck area, cutting her. During the altercation the mug was broken and a piece of it was used by Arguelles as a weapon, cutting the victim. Both women are recovering from their injuries. Arguelles was booked into the Sarasota County jail this afternoon.