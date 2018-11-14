Deputies: Teacher bit by Manatee County Deputy K9

PALMETTO, FL (WWSB) - An incident is under investigation after a Manatee County Deputy K-9 bit a teacher at Imagine Charter School.
According to the deputy, the teacher accidentally released the dog, before either realized what was happening.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred when the deputy dropped off his son at Imagine Charter School. The teacher opened the rear side of the door of the MCSO marked K9 vehicle. When the teacher opened the door, the K9 exited and bit the teacher.
Deputies say the K9 caused two minor punctures to his abdomen and was transported to the hospital. The injuries were not considered serious and the incident is being investigated.
