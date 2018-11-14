Deputies: Suspect attempts to rob Bradenton gas station

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in an attempted armed burglary.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the 7-11/Mobil gas station on 34th Street West. The suspect entered the gas station around 2:40 a.m. and told the store clerk, “I have a whip in my pocket, give me the cheese."
Deputies say the clerk stated that he understood that to mean that the suspect had a gun. The clerk then reached over and hit the emergency button, at which time the suspect walked out the door and fled by unknown means in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
