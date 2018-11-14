Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon on drug trafficking charges on Friday.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Surroddrick McCobb, 44, sold nearly 5 grams of heroin in a Sarasota parking lot.
Detectives say they launched their investigation into McCobb in November and executed a search warrant at his home. They recovered more than 238 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin, oxycodone, adderall, a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and $5,000 in cash.
Deputies say McCobb was convicted on five counts of Sale of Cocaine in Manatee County in 1997 and released from prison in 1999.
McCobb was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Oxycodone, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Distribution of Cocaine, Possession of Adderall with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.
