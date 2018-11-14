Big time changes on the way for Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One more day of temperatures above average and then a cool down through Saturday. A storm system developing in the N. Gulf of Mexico will swing a cold front our way late Wednesday and early Thursday.
This front will bring mainly showers to the area late Wednesday afternoon with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. The front will eventually clear the area by midday Thursday. Once it pushes through winds will veer to the North and thus begin the cool down for the Suncoast.
I am not expecting any of the storms becoming severe but we could see an occasional thunderstorm or two as the pre-frontal trough moves through Wednesday late. Rainfall amounts will be in the 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch range.
Temperatures will remain above average through Thursday morning with highs on Weds. in the mid 80s and lows on Thursday in the upper 60s. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s throughout the day on Thursday and then fall into the mid 50s by Friday A.M. It will be a cool and dry on Friday with highs only in the low 70s in most areas and mid 70s near the coast.
The weekend is looking great with plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a high near 72. Sunday it will be still nice just a bit warmer with a high near 78 after a chill start to the day with lows on Sunday in the low 50s inland and mid 50s near the beaches.
One long range model for Thanksgiving is showing a storm system bringing the possibility of some storms for the Suncoast next Thursday.
Bob Harrigan
