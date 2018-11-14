Are you ready for Santa? Join Palmetto for a free Christmas event

PALMETTO, FL (WWSB) - Are you ready for Santa? Mark your calendar for Dec. 1, an event that will allow your family to enjoy the holiday spirit.
"A Storybook Christmas” located at Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 515-10th Ave. West, Palmetto. on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be free to the public.
The event will offer the following for participants themed around the Christmas holiday: Decorations Books, kid’s crafts, contests, Reindeer games and entertainment.
A snow hill will also be available. Santa Claus will arrive at 4 p.m.; therefore make sure the children have their Christmas lists ready!
For more information, call 941-721-2034.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.