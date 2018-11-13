Top 5 diets recommendations on the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you’re having trouble taking inches off your waist, it may be because your weight-loss goals are unrealistic.
“People make up excuses why not to eat great, not going to the gym,” said Parrish salesman Patrick DeFao.
When DeFeo stopped complaining and started doing, he saw real results.
In April 2017, he realized he was leading an unhealthy lifestyle. At 5′6″, he weighed 330 pounds with a 60 inch waist. After 10 months of healthy eating and exercise, he shed 30 inches off his waist and is down to 195 pounds.
“You actually embrace it as a lifestyle change instead of looking at it as a diet,” said DeFeo of his weight loss plan.
He lost 135 pounds in less than one year by sticking to the Ketogenic diet, eating strictly low carb and high fat foods. Adults on the standard keto diet usually eat about 75% fats, 20% protein, and 5% carbs.
“There is a risk of your cholesterol going up, as well as kidney stones and other potential risks from that diet,” said Emily Harren, Sarasota Memorial Hospital Outpatient Dietitian.
Harren said the ketogenic diet isn’t her first choice for patients, although it can mean quick weight loss.
“There’s no one size fits all diet that we can recommend for everyone,” explained Harren.
Instead, Harren said patients will see better results with a basic plant-based diet; eating mainly fruits, vegetables, beans, and nuts, which she said is better for overall health.
“It’s very good for cholesterol labs and overall heart health to do these low saturated fat diets,” explained Harren.
According to Harren, the best diet for your body is one you can stick to, and recommends starting a diet plan that fits with your workout and your schedule.
At CrossFit Bradenton, instructor Hannah Winner’s clients count macros: proteins, carbs, and fats, instead of just counting calories.
“Depending on your weight, your lifestyle, your exercise level, those macros are going to be different based on every individual,” explained Winner.
Many body-builders at Bradenton’s CrossFit are also following the Paleo diet by strictly eating fish, lean meats, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. It’s all food that could have been easily obtained in the Paleolithic era.
“It’s pretty anti-inflammatory which is great because those carbohydrates and the dairy are inflammatory on your body, so it works really well for some people,” said Winner.
“You always have to think about it’s not only the diet but exercise, stress management, good sleep. There’s a lot more than just the diet to losing weight,” said Harren.
Some dieters are focusing on when they eat rather than what goes into their body. It’s a new craze called intermittent fasting, and DeFeo said he is keeping off the extra pounds by eating on a strict schedule.
“I go up to 24 to 40 hours without eating and working out without feeling any doubt,” said DeFeo.
But according to Harren, it’s not for everyone.
“If you do have a tendency to have low blood sugars or have pre-diabetes or diabetes the jury is still out on whether intermittent fasting would be safe in those populations,” explained Harren.
Speak with your doctor or consult with a nutritionist before starting a new diet, so they can help determine which one is best for your health.
DeFao said he still has a long road ahead on his path to success, and vows to stay positive, keep an open mind, all while celebrating the small victories.
“You have to visualize the person you really want to be and embrace that and surround yourself with people who want the same thing for you,” said DeFeo.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.