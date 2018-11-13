Tagliolini with Stone Crab and Lemon

Ingredients:
- 1 pound of tagliolini pasta or linguine
- 1 red peppers
- 12 medium size stone crab clean from shell and partially steamed
- 1/3 cup chopped parsley
- 1 lemon zest
- 1 lemon juice
- 3 tbs extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoon of salt
- Pinch of crush red pepper
Directions:
- Julienne the red pepper and cook over low heat with olive oil 10 to 15 minutes
- Add stone crab , pinch of salt ,crush red pepper , parsley, lemon zest , lemon juice set a side
- Add pasta to a boiling pot of salted water cook till al dente , strainer add to crab mixture tossed and served topped with more parsley Buon Appetito
Serves 4
