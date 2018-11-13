Tagliolini with Stone Crab and Lemon

November 13, 2018 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 4:52 PM

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of tagliolini pasta or linguine 
  • 1 red peppers 
  • 12 medium size stone crab clean from shell and partially steamed 
  • 1/3 cup chopped  parsley
  • 1 lemon zest
  • 1 lemon juice 
  • 3 tbs extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoon of salt 
  • Pinch of crush red pepper

Directions:

  1. Julienne the red pepper and cook over low heat with olive oil 10 to 15 minutes 
  2. Add stone crab , pinch of salt ,crush red pepper , parsley, lemon zest , lemon juice set a side 
  3. Add pasta to a boiling pot of salted water cook till al dente , strainer add to crab mixture tossed and served topped with more parsley Buon Appetito 

Serves 4

