Suncoast makes list of metro areas with highest positive job growth

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A new report looking at U.S. metro areas with the highest positive growth in employment over the last five years includes the Suncoast.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year changes in employment, meaning the number of people employed, between August 2013 and August 2018 for metro areas across the country and found 31 where the employment rose anywhere from 15-28 percent.
The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area was #24 on their list. The Suncoast saw an increase of 48,037 jobs over a five-year period for a growth of 15.9 percent. Professional and business services added 12,400 jobs while leisure and hospitality service grew by 9,500 and 8,500 jobs, respectively. The median household income was $56,817.
In August 2018, the Suncoast had an unemployment rate of just 3.6 percent. Compare that to August 2013 when the unemployment rate was 7 percent.
But the Suncoast wasn't the only area in Florida to make the list.
The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area was #19, with a growth of 17 percent, adding 189,131 jobs from August 2013, bringing their area to an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in August 2018.
And the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area was #14, with a growth of 17.8 percent, adding 48,720 jobs from August 2013, bringing their area to an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in August 2018.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.