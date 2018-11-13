Near record high again on Tuesday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The high on Monday was 88 degrees, this ties an old record in 2002. The heat will stay with us through Wednesday and then a cold front slips in on Thursday.
The full effects of this front in terms of temperature won’t really be felt until Friday morning when lows will drop into the upper 50s. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s.
We will see a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms as the system moves through late Wednesday through early Thursday. Once the front moves through much drier air will settle in for a few days and should make for a fantastic weekend.
Bob Harrigan
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.