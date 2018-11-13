Names of two people killed in head-on collision in North Port released

Names of two people killed in head-on collision in North Port released
By Laura Barrero | November 12, 2018 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 9:49 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - North Port Police continue to investigate what caused a head-on collision that killed two people Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on River Road, near East River Road. Kimberly Sobczak, 57, of Englewood and Thomas Thole, 56, of Rotunda West were both killed.

Investigators remained at the scene for hours, trying to determine what caused the crash. At this time, they are still working to figure out what happened and are looking to see if drugs or alcohol played any role in the accident.

