Maple Cider Glazed Sweet Potato & Quinoa Spinach Patties

Maple Cider Glazed Sweet Potato
Ingredients:
- 3# Sweet Potatoes - Peeled, cut into 1″ slices
- ½ Gal Apple Cider- Cooked down to 2-3 cups
- ¾ cup Dark Amber Maple Syrup
- ½ Stick Butter
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- 325 degree preheated oven
- Arrange Sweet Potatoes in Roasting Pan with dash salt and pepper. After Cooking down Cider and reducing it for about 20-30 minutes, add in the Maple Syrup and Butter.
- Pour over Sweet Potatoes Bake for 30 minutes to 1 hour until tender and caramelized.
Serves 8-10
Quinoa Spinach Patties (Spanish-Portuguese)
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Quinoa - Make According to Package Directions - Cool after Cooking before you mix with the Spinach -
- 3 tablespoon Olive or Vegetable Oil
- 1 large Onion, chopped fine
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 pounds fresh baby spinach, sautéed and drained of water
- 1 cup Bread crumbs or Panko crumbs
- 1 ½ tsp Kosher Salt
- Taste black pepper
- ½ tsp fresh grated nutmeg
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 3 large eggs - beaten
- oil for frying
- Lemon Wedges for serving
Directions:
- Heat a Sauté pan on medium high for 1 minute. Add olive oil and sauté onions and garlic until translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add the spinach and sauté until the spinach is wilted. Remove from pan and put in a strainer so all the water comes out, about 10 minutes, or squeeze by hand.
- Put drained mixture into a bowl and add the Cooled Quinoa, Breadcrumbs , salt, pepper, nutmeg, cayenne and beaten eggs. If the mixture is too loose add some more Bread Crumbs .
- Shape the spinach mixture into patties about 3 inches long and 1 ½ inches wide.
- In a large skillet, heat a thin layer of vegetable oil over medium high heat. In batches, fry the patties turning until golden brown, about 3 minutes a side.
- Place on Sheet Pan and Heat through before Serving
- Serve warm with Lemon wedges, if desired.
Serves: 16 patties
