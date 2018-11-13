Maple Cider Glazed Sweet Potato & Quinoa Spinach Patties

November 13, 2018 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 4:50 PM

Maple Cider Glazed Sweet Potato

Ingredients:

  • 3# Sweet Potatoes - Peeled, cut into 1″ slices
  • ½ Gal Apple Cider- Cooked down to 2-3 cups
  • ¾ cup Dark Amber Maple Syrup
  • ½ Stick Butter
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. 325 degree preheated oven
  2. Arrange Sweet Potatoes in Roasting Pan with dash salt and pepper.  After Cooking down Cider and reducing it for about 20-30 minutes, add in the Maple Syrup and Butter.
  3. Pour over Sweet Potatoes Bake for 30 minutes to 1 hour until tender and caramelized.

Serves 8-10

Quinoa Spinach Patties (Spanish-Portuguese)

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Quinoa - Make According to Package Directions - Cool after Cooking before you mix with the Spinach - 
  • 3 tablespoon Olive or Vegetable Oil
  • 1 large Onion, chopped fine
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 pounds fresh baby spinach, sautéed and drained of water
  • 1 cup Bread crumbs or Panko crumbs
  • 1 ½ tsp Kosher Salt
  • Taste black pepper
  • ½ tsp fresh grated nutmeg
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 3 large eggs - beaten
  • oil for frying 
  • Lemon Wedges for serving

Directions:

  1. Heat a Sauté pan on medium high for 1 minute.  Add olive oil and sauté onions and garlic until translucent, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add the spinach and sauté until the spinach is wilted.  Remove from pan and put in a strainer so all the water comes out, about 10 minutes, or squeeze by hand.
  3. Put drained mixture into a bowl and add the Cooled Quinoa, Breadcrumbs , salt, pepper, nutmeg, cayenne and beaten eggs.  If the mixture is too loose add some more Bread Crumbs .
  4. Shape the spinach mixture into patties about 3 inches long and 1 ½ inches wide.
  5. In a large skillet, heat a thin layer of vegetable oil over medium high heat.  In batches, fry the patties turning until golden brown, about 3 minutes a side.
  6. Place on Sheet Pan and Heat through before Serving 
  7. Serve warm with Lemon wedges, if desired. 

Serves: 16 patties

